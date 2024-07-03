Hugh Jackman has confessed turning 55 means increasing his beauty regime.

Hugh Jackman has confessed turning 55 means increasing his beauty regime

The ‘Wolverine’ actor, who reached the milestone on 12 October, 2023, has admitted he uses eye patches to prevent his black bags and soothe wrinkles.

He posted an image of himself sporting two Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches, which go for $23, with the caption: “This is 55.”

The product is a celebrity favourite and contains ingredients including acetylated hyaluronic acid to hydrate and lift the skin.

The Marvel star isn’t the only famous face to rely on Augustinus Bader’s luxe skincare products, with A-listers including Margot Robbie, 34, Hailey Bieber, 27, Kim Kardashian, 43, and Victoria Beckham, 50, also fans of the product.

Hugh has been posting upbeat messages on his Instagram since his split from his 68-year-old actress wife Deborra-lee Furness.

The pair last year shocked fans when they announced they were divorcing in September as their marriage was thought to be one of the most solid in Hollywood.

The couple announced their break-up in a statement that said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

The couple have two children – Oscar, 24, and 18-year-old Ava – and were together for decades after tying the knot in 1996 after crossing paths on the set of TV mini-series ‘Correlli’ in 1994.