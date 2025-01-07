Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have seemingly confirmed their romance.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman were seen holding hands

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' actor - who worked with the acrtess in 2022 Broadway production 'The Music Man' - stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica with the 49-year-old beauty on Monday (06.01.25) , with the pair arriving together and holding hands.

In photographs obtained by People magazine, Hugh dressed casually in white jeans, a grey t-shirt and a black jacket, while Sutton had a camel trench coat over a long olive green dress, and the pair were seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling broadly.

The couple have been romantically linked for some time, but this is their public first outing tgether and comes three months after Sutton filed for divorce from Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage.

But on Saturday (04.01.25), the 56-year-old actor was seen in the audience of one of Sutton's final performances of 'Once Upon a Mattress' at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre.

The award-winning actress previously hailed Hugh - who split from Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he has Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage - one of her "best friends".

Speaking to Vogue magazine in 2022, she said: “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true.

“He’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

And Sutton - who has seven-year-old daughter Emily with Ted - addressed the onstage chemistry that had wowed fans.

She said: “One of the things that our director said early on was when you’re watching two characters fall in love, you look for the moments where they make each other smile.

“So it’s sort of birthed out of that, and it’s a spontaneous moment that’s different every single night. It toes that line of, is it Harold and Marian, or Hugh and Sutton?”