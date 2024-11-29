Ice Cube has shared the secret to his keeping his 32-year marriage alive.

Ice Cube has opened up about his marriage

The 55-year-old rapper has been married to Kimberly Woodruff - the mother of his four children - since 1992 and he's revealed they've gone through tough times together but they've worked hard to stay together and keep their relationship happy and healthy.

During an appearance on Cam Newton's 'Funky Friday' podcast, Ice Cube explained: "We want to be [married]. You’ve got to want it. I don’t want nobody to have my woman. She’s mine. I’m hers ...

"Every day ain’t gonna be roses. You can’t expect that from your spouse. It’s all about whether you’re a family or not. You gotta be willing to give, and there’s gotta be someone you want to give that time, effort, and love to."

The couple - who are parents to three sons O’Shea Jr., 33, Darrell, 31, and Shareef, 24, and daughter Kareema, 30 - recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary.

Ice Cube - real name O'Shea Jackson - previously opened up about the moment he first met Kimberly and revealed she initially turned him down because she was in a relationship with someone else at the time but they reconnected six months later.

During an interview on 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger', the musician explained: "When I saw her, something automatically went through my head and said: 'Either that could be your woman or that should be your woman'.

"We end up in the same store and, man, she didn’t want me. She turned me down! She was with somebody else. I think my man T-Bone did a lot of the talking. But I just knew that this wasn’t gonna happen.

"So I ended up seeing her I think five, six months later and we remembered each other and we ain’t been apart since.'