The 51-year-old actor-and-director tied the knot with 'The Real L Word' star Romi Marie Imbelli on Laguna Beach, California, on August 12, 2024, in front of close family, including his actor father Jon Voight - but not his famous sister Angelina Jolie, JustJared.com has confirmed.

The outlet's report came after Romi revealed on New Year's Day (01.01.25) that she was married.

Sharing a black and white photo of herself and James, she wrote on Instagram: "In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years.

"The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book.

"Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later."

She went on to reveal that the pair had a huge fight the day after tying the knot but after "five months of much crying, healing, and reflection", Romi and James are planning a "special day" with her daughter.

Romi added: "I feel liberated and ready to return to my husband and our home in [Los Angeles].

"Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God’s timing.

"I will always hold 2024 deeply in my heart.

"Life is too short. Go out and live it."

James proposed to his lover at her late father's grave, and she believes he is watching over them.

She continued: "Tomorrow is the day my dad was born. He met Jamie 23 years ago. I believe he is watching over us from heaven and smiling down on us. Jamie proposed to me at my dad's grave. There is no guarantee of tomorrow, so give your all today."

This was Romi's third time of getting hitched, as she was previously married to musician Dusty Ray Bochek, and chef Charles Imbelli, the father of her daughter.

Romi and Dusty made the 2012 single 'Ohlala' together.