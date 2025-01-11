James Woods feels "happy and grateful" after his home survived the Los Angeles wildfires.

James Woods' home has survived the wildfires

The 77-year-old actor initially assumed that his property had been destroyed in the wildfires in California - but James felt a huge sense of relief when he returned to his neighbourhood and discovered that his home was still standing.

The actor wrote on X: "A miracle has happened. We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing. In this hellish landscape “standing” is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us."

Despite this, James admitted to having mixed feelings, with so many of his neighbours having lost their homes in the wildfires.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "So many beautiful messages from all of you. I’m so happy and grateful, but honestly the entire area looks like the dark side of the moon. It’s so fundamentally gut-wrenching and upsetting, it’s almost hard to celebrate the joyous news that our home survived."

The Hollywood star expressed sympathy for his neighbours who lost their homes in recent days.

He said: "One side untouched, the other utter destruction. While we rejoice to find our house intact, in the midst of a hellscape like this, you can only think of your neighbors. I was so certain our house was gone a day ago, but the fickle finger of fate decided otherwise. (sic)"

James previously likened the thought of losing his house to "losing a loved one".

The actor wrote on X: "All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones.

"I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one."