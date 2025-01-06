Jennifer Lopez's children are often "brutally honest" with her.

The 55-year-old pop superstar has twins 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and admitted that while they can be absorbed in their own lives some of the time, they are willing to give their opinion on her work.

She told E! News: "I think kids are like kind of wrapped up in their own lives a bit, but if you ask them, they will give you their honest opinion about everything, you know what I mean?

"They're ready to be brutally honest with you at times."

The 'Unstoppable' star even noted that she enjoys hearing what her children have to say about what she has done and will even encourage it because she wants to get the perspective of those from a different generation.

She said: " like my kids to see my work and know what I'm doing, and I'll share certain things with them and say, 'What do you think of this?' or, 'What do you think of that?' And they always have an interesting perspective, because they're from a different generation."

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker finds that it is "always additive" to get a fresh take on things from her children, and finds a certain "joy" in hearing what they have to say.

She said: "It's really always additive as far as I'm concerned. I always have such joy from hearing their thoughts and what they think about things."

The 'Waiting for Tonight' songstress recently explained that while parenthood is "beautiful", it is the "hardest job" in the world.

She told British Vogue when asked to describe being a parent in three words: "It's a blessing, challenging, beautiful. It's like a beautiful, challenging blessing. [But] I think being a parent is the hardest job anybody could have in this life."