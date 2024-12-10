Jeremy Renner is on the "final edit" of a tome about his near-death experience.

Jeremy Renner has provided an update on his book about his near-death snowplough accident

The 53-year-old Marvel star - who is known for playing Hawkeye in the MCU - has put pen to paper to document almost being killed in a terrifying snowplough accident last year and confirmed that he is making the final checks before it's reviewed by the editor and published.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, he said: “It will be two years in January, and I am very proud to overcome a great adversity in my life.

“I’m forever grateful for all the love and support I’ve gotten from the people all around the world, that I never knew existed that propel me to get better. It’s the only thing that really defines me in my life at this point."

Renner - who jokingly gave himself the superhero name Titanium Man while referring to his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star and pal Robert Downey Jr's Marvel character Iron Man – had his chest and legs pulverised by his tank-style, 14,300lb PistenBully Snowcat as he tried to stop it hurtling into his nephew on New Year’s Day, 2023, in Reno, Nevada – leaving him with 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung and massive chest trauma that took him months to fight back from.

However, Renner insists there are “so many wonderful gifts” that “come from being tested to your limits of death”.

He went on: “I don’t look at it as a limitation even though I am 25 per cent titanium, so f*** Iron Man, I’m Titanium Man… I’m writing a book about it now. This whole trip, I’ve been doing the final edit on it, so it’s kind of all kind of fresh in my brain, because I try to push it away a lot of times.

“There so many wonderful gifts that come from being tested to your limits of death, because I did die, and I came back, and I came back for a reason. It had nothing to do with me, if was my choice, I’d have rather stayed, but I came back, and I’m glad I’m back. The freedoms and the gifts bestowed onto me because of the great tests, you know, of crushing 38 bones, eye comes out, the terrible things that happen in a crushing injury. That’s said nothing at the end of it, I can see that now coming out of it.”