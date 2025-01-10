A photograph of surfer Gabriel Medina has won this year's World Sports Photography Awards.

Jerome Brouillet's award-winning photo of Gabriel Medina

The annual competition - which is judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative - has crowned Tahiti-based French photographer Jerome Brouillet this year's winner thanks to a shot he took of the Brazillian on the third day of the surfing event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia.

More than 13,000 images were submitted by over 2,200 professional sports photographers from 96 different countries for the competition, with just 24 pictures ultimately honoured across categories including American Football, Baseball, Equestrian, Golf, Racquet Sports and Football.

Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB - a platform where photographers can buy, sell and trade used equipment - said: "As a judge and sponsor of the ‘World Sports Photography Awards, I am once again inspired by the extraordinary talent and creativity showcased in this year’s entries.

"Sports photography holds a unique power to freeze dynamic action and evoke profound emotion in a single frame, capturing stories that transcend the boundaries of the playing field. It’s been thrilling to see the innovation and passion from this year’s participants, setting a remarkable standard for the years to come."

The full gallery of winning images, including Top 10s in every sporting category, are available to view on the World Sports Photography Awards website.

For more information, visit www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com.