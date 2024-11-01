Jesy Nelson nearly “got a boob job” two years ago after a doctor told her she “needed” the procedure.

The former Little Mix singer, 33, has been open about her mental health struggles in the past, and quit Little Mix in December 2020 – saying she found the constant “pressure” of fame a challenge.

She has now told on Instagram how she was almost pressured into surgery: “I was actually going to get a boob job two years ago because a doctor once told me I needed it.

“It was a very insecure stage of my life and just wanted to feel loved. But I didn’t really know that about myself until I did real work on my inner self that I realised no boob job would fix that.

“Anyway what I'm trying to say is I’m so thankful that I never got them done because I know I would have regretted it.

“I’m not against anyone having things done if it genuinely is going to make you happy and feel better because everybody needs to live their life how they want to.

“But please, please like these two are saying really think about it because these things can't be reversed and could cause you to feel worse about yourself.

“We are all born different for a reason and that’s f****** beautiful.”

The “these two” referenced by Jesy were Anna and Mandi Vakili.

Jesy posted an extract from their podcast ‘Sisters in the City’ in which the pair opened up about their experiences with cosmetic procedures, and wrote about her incident where she almost went under the knife alongside the clip.

The singer added at the start of her message: “I absolutely adore these two for being so real about this s***.”

Mandi told on the podcast how so-called perfect pictures on Instagram are not real as they are posed and expertly shot, and said she wanted to “turn back time” and save all the money she splurged on surgeries in a bid to look impossibly flawless.