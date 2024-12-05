Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope appear to have reunited.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are back together (c) Instagram

The 37-year-old beauty filed for divorce from the 48-year-old actor in August after two years of marriage, but on Wednesday (04.12.24) Joey declared himself "beyond blessed" as he shared some loved-up photos of them together at an event for their new movie 'Marry Christmas', which was filmed two years ago.

Joey captioned the Instagram post: "I am beyond grateful [white heart emoji] I am beyond blessed [white heart emoji] I am galaxies beyond thankful.

"My heart is so full [red heart emoji] ."

One picture featured the pair - who have two-year-old daughter Dylan together - sharing a kiss with the words "My forever after" written underneath, while the other showed Joey and Samantha with their arms around one another.

And in the comments, Samantha shared a heart emoji and wrote: "love you (sic)"

Joey replied: "love you so much baby [red heart emoji] (sic)"

Samantha filed for divorce from Joey in August, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as being two months before.

At the time, the actress sought to block the court's ability to award either of them spousal support and asked for "sole physical custody of their daughter" until she reaches the age of three, at which point she will permit her to stay with her dad for up to "two nights per week".

According to TMZ, Samantha also noted she does not want " non-family members around Dylan while she's visiting her father" unless she permits it.

The former 'Melissa and Joey' star also has daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Following the news of the split, Samantha declared herself "not afraid of the tears" the end of her marriage would bring.

She wrote on Instagram: "An amazing friend of mine recently told me 'don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in.'

"She also reminded me: 'the more you cry, the less you pee'. So let them flow. You got this."