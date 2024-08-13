John Mulaney has confirmed he and Olivia Munn married last month.

The comic, 41, made headlines in early July after it emerged he had got quietly hitched to ‘X Men: Apocalypse’ actress Olivia, 44, at a friend’s home in New York – with only their two-year-old son Malcolm and a witness at the intimate ceremony.

He has now broken his silence on the nuptials, saying on ‘Late Night With Seth Myers’: “This is the single greatest time in my life. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done… they’re the best, man.”

John made his announcement in front of his mother-in-law, who he had brought to the taping of the talk show.

He added: “Ms Kim is here with me tonight. I’m so happy she came.

“One of them will come with you anywhere. … They’re the greatest.”

John and Olivia got secretly hitched after the actress fought a horrific battle against breast cancer, which saw her undergo a double mastectomy and hysterectomy.

The actress had been due to shoot a sci-fi film in Germany last year when she instead had to go under the knife for her double mastectomy after oncologists discovered she was suffering stage 1 invasive cancer in both her breasts.

She told People about being left with “battle wounds” from the gruelling operation: “I have some divots and dents on one side of my body near where the lymph nodes were, and they had to really dig out.

“And I’ve been wearing some dresses on the red carpet that made me a little stressed out at times.”

She and John have been together since 2021 after they started dating following the stand-up comic’s decision to file for divorce from his artist first wife Anna Marie Tendler, 39, just after he got out of a two-month stint in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

She said in a statement at the time: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.

“I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”