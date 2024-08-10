Johnny Knoxville and Naomi Nelson have finalised their divorce.

The 53-year-old reality star tied the knot with director Naiomi, 43, in 2010 but they called it quits in 2021 and now, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday (09.08.24), the pair have finally parted ways legally.

The outlet claimed that the couple - who have Rocko, 14, and 12-year-old Arlo together - have "have hashed out a written agreement about their property and marriage or domestic partnership rights" and have also come to an agreement when it comes to child custody, although the details were not made public.

The 'Jackass' star submitted documents in Los Angeles in 2022, which claimed he and Naomi had been separated since September 2021 and he was seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, and claims he has separate property to Naomi.

The 'Bad Grandpa' star also has a 28-year-old daughter, Madison Clapp, from his first marriage to Melanie Clapp, who he was married to from 1995 to 2008.

Shortly after filing for divorce, Johnny admitted that he has slowed down his old partying ways and though he still has "one too many" on occasion, it is not a regular occurrence because he would be a "fool" to still live like that.

He said: “I had to slow down. I was running hot. You’re a fool if you live like you did when you were 30 at 50. If you have the same ideas you had at 30 when you’re 50, you’re not growing as a person.

“Sometimes I still have one too many… And you know what? That’s fine! It’s fine, Mom! Just every now and then.”