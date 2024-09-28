Josh Brolin’s life has “always been romantic” with his wife.

‘The Goonies’ actor, 56, got hitched to partner Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 36, in 2016 after two divorces and on Saturday (28.09.24) paid a poetic tribute to her and their relationship on Instagram just after their eighth wedding anniversary and a total of 10 years together.

He said alongside a photo of his wife smiling at the camera on a street at night somewhere in Europe: “This is the anniversary I’m celebrating. Over a decade with this then fledgling, now veteran from under the circus tent.

“This Europe on us, the pride to be able to roam and wander and wake up before the sun came up, sober and in heat.

“The sweet charity of our stupid reigned – the worse decisions, the better – and fun captured us in its talons.

“This life has always been romantic with you. Let us not become too practical with it all.

“The stale Medusa politics that turn our dance to stone we must be weary of, for without our sense of wonderment… we grow older and older and closer to the chuckle that might even define us by the end.

“To you. To us. Amen.”

Actress Kathryn also shared a photo of her and Josh on their wedding day to mark their anniversary.

Their official wedding anniversary was 24 September, and Kathryn wrote in her post commemorating the landmark: “8 Years... (planet and star emojis.)”

She then quoted the poem ‘Lines for Ponce de Leon’ by Myron H Broomell, adding in her caption: “Ageless at 40, as at 80 fade. The virgin kiss and the approaching spade, the lovers of their past in thought behold.

“Each ravished hope bestowing happy gold – Knowing so well what it was like to live, they still would have what now no death can give.”

Josh and Kathryn – who have daughters Westlyn, five, and three-year-old Chapel – took their romance public on a trip to Rome in 2014, after reportedly meeting on set when she was an assistant the year before.

Father-of-four Josh also has son Trevor, 26, and actress daughter Eden, 29, with his first wife Alice Adair, who he married in 1988 and divorced six years later.