Josh Brolin is among the famous faces who will appear on a telethon to raise funds for victims of the California wildfires.

The 'No Country for Old Men' star will participate in 'LA Wildfire Relief LIVE' - a special programme raising fund for those affected by the disaster - alongside 'Parks and Recreation' star Ben Schwartz, acting veteran Jean Smart and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.

Michael Wasserman, CEO of Tiltify - the fundraising platform behind the telethon - said in a statement: " By uniting the creator community along with TV, music, and film celebrities in a modern-day telethon, we hope to support the heroes battling the blazes and aid the communities beginning the challenging process of healing and rebuilding."

The telethon will be broadcast live from the Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California on January 24 across platforms including YouTube and Twitch and has already raised more than $350,000.

YouTub star Sean ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin has donated $100,000 while US tennis player Taylor Fritz handed over his winnings from the first round of the Australian Open - around $80,000 - to the cause.

Fritz, 27, said of the donation: "I just want everyone to stay safe, it's insane what happened. I'm going to be donating my first round prize money to LA wildfire relief funds.

"It's the least I can do. Southern California is my home and LA was my home for a very long time, so I'm just doing what I can possibly do to help."

As well as the telethon, famous faces from the music industry will be taking part in a concert to raise funds for relief efforts around southern California.

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Katy Perry and Sting are among those taking part in the FireAid event - which will be held at the Inuit Dome and Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 30.

Other artists to have signed up for the show include Joni Mitchell, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Pink and Rod Stewart as well as Dave Matthews and John Mayer, who will be performing together.