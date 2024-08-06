Joshua Malina's wife files for divorce after 28 years of marriage

Joshua Malina's wife has filed for divorce after almost 28 years of marriage.

Melissa Merwin, 61, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split from 'West Wing' actor Joshua, 58, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Costume designer Melissa did not list a date of separation but has requested spousal support from Joshua.

She is not seeking child support as the couple's two children - Isabel, 26, and Avi, 22 - are adults.

Joshua and Melissa first met through her sister Jennifer Merwin and former brother-in-law Timothy Busfield in 1992.

They went on to tie the knot in December 1996 but have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Melissa is a respected costume designer and has worked on shows including 'Fallen', 'Bad Girls', 'Point of No Return', 'Ruby' and 'The Wizard'.

Joshua is best known for his roles as Will Bailey on 'The West Wing' from 2002-2006, President Siebert on 'The Big Bang Theory' from 2011-2019 and David Rosen on 'Scandal' from 2012-2018.

He has also appeared on shows including 'Inventing Anna', 'The Rookie', 'Shameless', 'This Is Us', 'The Good Doctor', 'House', 'Bones' and 'Grey's Anatomy', along with movies such as 'Bulworth', 'The American President' and 'A Few Good Men'.

Joshua will make his West End debut later this year, when he stars in 'What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank'.

The play will run from October 4 until November 23, with Patrick Marber directing.