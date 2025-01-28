Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's trial has been pencilled in for March 9, 2026.

The 41-year-old actor-and-director is suing his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively, 37, for extortion and defamation in response to her lawsuit accusing him and his production company of sexual harassment and trying to destroy her reputation.

The judge presiding over the case, Lewis J. Liman, confirmed two important dates in the ongoing legal battle between the pair, with proceedings set to "consolidate" both Blake’s lawsuit and Justin’s countersuit, in which he requested a whopping $400 million in damages after claiming the actress orchestrated a smear campaign against him.

The trial date could change should they need more time or cancelled if both sides decide to settle out of court.

In court documents, obtained by E! News, Liman also revealed a pre-trial hearing will take place on February 3, where Blake's legal team, led by Michael Gottlieb, will address her and her 48-year-old husband Ryan Reynolds’ request for a gag order against Justin’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, after they accused him of “improper conduct”.

A letter obtained by People magazine saw Justin's lawyer Kevin Fritz ask the judge to deny the gagging order if it is formally requested, branding it an "intimidation tactic".

They wrote: "[Lively's] desire to force the Wayfarer Parties to defend themselves privately against allegations made publicly is not a proper basis for a gag order.

"It is tactical gamesmanship, and it is outrageous."

The letter went on to argue Blake started "the media feeding frenzy" by alleging she provided a copy of her original complaint to the New York Times, who broke down her allegations against the movie in their 'We Can Bury Anyone' article, which was published in December.

Justin subsequently sued the news outlet over the article before launching his own legal action against Blake.

In their request to the judge, Blake and Ryan accused Freedman of violating court rules that stop legal counsel from making comments to the media that are irrelevant to a case and could prejudice a jury.

The legal war intensified after a video released by Justin’s team showed him and Blake during a scene on the ‘It Ends With Us’ set.

Blake’s team claims the video corroborates her allegations of harassment, detailing moments where Justin allegedly touched her without consent during an unscripted scene.

Her team said: “Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning.”

Justin’s lawyer dismissed these claims, maintaining his innocence and releasing the footage as evidence of professionalism on set.