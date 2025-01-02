Justin Baldoni has accused Ryan Reynolds of berating him for allegedly fat-shaming Blake Lively.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012

The 37-year-old actress has accused her 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star of sexual harassment while making the romantic drama film - but Justin has hit back in a $250 million countersuit against the New York Times newspaper, making a series of accusations against Blake and Ryan, her husband.

Justin, 40, has admitted to inquiring about Blake’s weight before shooting a scene in which he was supposed to lift her up. But the actor has defended his comments, with his lawsuit describing it as a "reasonable inquiry into crucial information needed to ensure safety and avoid injury in a scene".

And Justin has now accused Ryan, 48 - who has been married to Blake since 2012 - of subsequently delivering a "humiliating berating" of him at the married couple's home in New York City.

Justin has speculated that the incident could've been planned in advance, noting that "other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse".

A Sony representative, quoted in the lawsuit, regretted that she "didn’t stop Reynolds’ berating of Baldoni".

Meanwhile, Blake recently accused her former director of causing her "severe emotional distress".

The actress - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in 'It Ends with Us' - subsequently told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

Bryan Freedman, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."