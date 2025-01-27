Justin Baldoni's sister has praised his "dedication to truth".

Justin Baldoni is being supported by his family

The actor-and-director is suing his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively for extortion and defamation in response to her lawsuit accusing him and his production company of sexual harassment and trying to destroy her reputation, and his sibling Sara Baldoni has given him a public show of support by declaring how "proud" she is of him.

Marking Justin's 41st birthday over the weekend, Sara wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday JB. I love you and I celebrate you - the man you are, the love you embody, the strength of your connection to God, the essence of your being, your dedication to truth, to service and to love - today and all days.

"I am so proud to call you my big brother and annoyingly squeeze the hell out of you until the end of time."

Justin and Sara's mom, Sharon Baldoni also shared a pointed message to mark her famous son's birthday, reassuring him that "justice and truth will shine" as she spoke about the positive atmosphere on his former TV show 'Jane the Virgin'.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Justin ~ remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of “Jane The Virgin”- a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew, where sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives.

"A happy loving and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities. Life has its moments and also its surprises- as you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity.

"I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth.(sic)"

Justin's birthday also prompted a public show of support from his wife Emily Baldoni, who shared a photo of them kissing by the ocean while holding their children Maiya, nine, and seven-year-old Maxwell.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again."