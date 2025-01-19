Bob Saget was always "very protective" of Kat Dennings.

Kat Dennings has heaped praise on Bob Saget

The 38-year-old actress starred alongside Bob - who died in January 2022, aged 65 - on the short-lived TV sitcom 'Raising Dad', and Kat still has fond memories of working with the late actor.

Kat told PEOPLE: "God bless him. I'm so sad that he's gone."

The actress - who starred on the show between 2001 and 2002 - found that Bob was "lovely" to work with.

She added: "What I remember was he was very protective of me because I was a young actress and he had daughters. So he was very sweet to me and very protective and very kind.

"I only remember very, very nice memories of him."

Meanwhile, Kelly Rizzo - Bob's widow - recently took to social media to mark the three-year anniversary of his death.

The actor was found dead in his room hotel in January 2022, and Kelly paid an emotional tribute to him via Instagram.

She wrote: "3 YEARS. Still so surreal. January 9th 2022 was by far the worst day I’ve ever experienced. January 9th 2025 offers me reflection, memories, and gratitude. Not a day goes by that I’m not filled with appreciation for the time we shared and the brilliance, love, joy, and comfort Bob brought to my life. (sic)"

Kelly also loves that Bob is still so fondly remembered by his fans.

She said: "He still holds such a huge space in people’s hearts.

"His legacy is still so strong and I’m constantly asked to share more Bob memories. Not only does this make me so happy but I know, from above, he feels all the love from and is so touched by the continued outpouring of appreciation for him."