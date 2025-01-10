Katie Maloney's dad has passed away.

Katie Maloney's dad has passed away

The 37-year-old reality star has taken to social media to announce the passing of her dad, Rich Maloney, and to reflect on the "variety of emotions" she's encountered since his death.

Katie - who is best known for starring on 'Vanderpump Rules', the hit reality show - wrote on Instagram: "I feel like I am a stranger to grief. As much as it has touched my life and so many I love. It’s not something I have become comfortable or well acquainted with.

"This last Sunday my father passed away. Since I have been met with a variety of emotions, numbness, peace, complete udder sadness, and even at times guilt. My dad was everyone’s favorite, he was so charming, made everyone feel welcome and comfortable. We shared the love of dad jokes and he had an endless supply. (sic)"

Katie feels grateful for her dad's supportive and loving approach to fatherhood.

The reality TV star also admitted that she'll now cherish her fondest memories of her dad more than ever.

Alongside a throwback photo of them together, Katie wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "He was always so supportive of my brothers and I growing up and as adults championed our endeavors. I cannot smell Irish spring without immediately thinking about him, how the scent almost covered up the smell of wheel grease from his job. It’s a core memory that I have always held and hold closer now.

"Dad, I love you forever, thank you for the million laughs, for the father daughter dances throughout life and for the love you gave us. Love, your baby girl. (sic)"