Kelly Osbourne is planning to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sid Wilson because he "really wants to get married".

The 40-year-old TV star - daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne - has been dating the Slipknot star since 2022 and they are parents to a son named Sid who was born later that year and she has now revealed she isn't keen on getting married but she will exchange vows with her man because it's important to him.

She told US Weekly: "I found my guy. We don’t need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married. It’s not as important to me.

"I’ve worn so many beautiful dresses and had so many moments that have been just about me, so that whole idea of a big day isn’t as important to me ...

"Never in a million f****** years did I think I’d end up with a rock star partner, but I did."

Kelly went on to reveal she also hopes the couple will be able to expand their family in the future, saying: "I definitely want more babies!"

The couple are currently trying to map out their future plans and are trying to decide whether to move back to Kelly's native UK after her parents Ozzy and Sharon recently returned after many years spent living in the US.

Kelly said: "We’re going to get a bigger house; we’re just trying to figure out where. Do we want to be close to the studio? Or do we want to go back to England?

"My son is going to go to school in England. The school system is a bit different in the U.K., and I like the idea of uniforms. I like the idea of no guns [in] schools."

Kelly's plans for the future also include a new TV show scheduled for next year as well as going back to designing clothes after previously dabbling in fashion and she also wants to create a non-alcoholic Champagne which "tastes nice".