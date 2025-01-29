Kerry Katona's eldest children begged her to cancel her lower facelift.

Kerry Katona has cancelled her lower facelift

The 44-year-old star - who has been open about the cosmetic procedures she's had over the years - was planning to start 2025 with another operation, but her and first husband Brian McFadden's daughters Molly, 23, and Lily-Sue, 21, and 17-year-old Heidi with ex Mark Croft convinced her not to go under the knife.

She told new! magazine: "I just don't think now is the right time.

"My eldest three girls really didn't want me to do it, they were begging me not to, saying, 'Please don't.' "

The former Atomic Kitten singer also has son Max, 16, with second husband Mark, while she has 10-year-old DJ with late husband George Kay.

Although she was "excited" about the facelift, she listened to her children's objections.

She added: "I knew they didn't want me to, so that massively impacted my decision.

"It is hard for the kids to see me recovering - that's why I stay at my mum's after surgery so they aren't exposed to it.

"The results are always amazing but I'm just not there yet."

Before deciding against the procedure, Kerry had insisted she's a phase of her life where she should be able to make decisions about her own face and body.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, she said: "I've just had my lower facelift consultation at Pall Mall Medical, which went really well.

"I'm very excited about it and feel I'm at that age where I can get tweaks done if I want to.

"I know people can be really judgemental but, at the end of the day, it's my face and my body."

She insisted her doctor has her full "trust", and she wouldn't imagine going to anyone else for similar work.

She added: "I trust my doctor, Dr Raghavan, completely and would never go anywhere else for cosmetic work. I can't wait to see the results."