Kevin Hart has backed away from his links to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The comic, 45, was dragged into the rapper’s sexual assault scandal after footage recently resurfaced showing him at one of Combs’ notorious parties – with Kevin seen near a bathtub speaking to the camera while holding a microphone, before the hair of a scantily-clad woman behind him is accidentally set on fire by a candle.

When he was asked by DailyMail.com about “hosting” parties with Combs while he was heading to dinner with his wife Eniko Hart, 40, at LAVO restaurant in West Hollywood, Kevin said: “When I hosted for Diddy? You’re asking the wrong person the wrong question.”

When asked whether he thought Combs would be safe in jail – where is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges – Kevin added: “Wrong person, wrong question.”

He was then taped walking off with his wife and bodyguard.

A 14-page indictment against Combs, 54, who is now jailed in New York, showed prosecutors claim he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct” for decades.

They also accused him of “creating a criminal enterprise” whose members and associates were engaged in “sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice”.

Combs allegedly committed sexual abuse at his now-infamous ‘Freak Off’ parties, which are said to have involved setting up hotel rooms with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting” for the wild bashes.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges and insists he is innocent of claims made against him in a series of sexual assault lawsuits he is facing.

There is no date set for his trial but he has a status hearing on 9 October.