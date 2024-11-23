Khalid has come out as gay after he was "outed" on social media.

Khalid comes out as gay

The 26-year-old singer - whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson - confirmed his sexuality with a brief post on X.

He posted the pride flag and added: "there yall go. next topic please lol."

When a follower commented: "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn't GEHHH!", he replied: "I am! And that's okay."

He went on: "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality (sic).

"In reality it ain’t nobodies [sic] business! But I am okay with me [black heart emoji] love yall."

When another follower wrote: "the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry! [white heart emoji]," he reposted the comment and wrote: "I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business."

A different fan shared a clip of Khalid dancing in the music video for his track 'Satellite' with the caption: "Then there was the LGBTQ anthem he gave us in 2022 but ya’ll kinda slept. Either way.. hate that Khalid was forced out but he wasn’t 'hiding' it. He just didn’t need to TELL nobody (sic)."

Khalid reposted the message and wrote: "thank you!!!! I was never hiding."

He added: "aight love yall thank yall I’m off this."