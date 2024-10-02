Kristin Cavallari's custody arrangement has "changed".

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have changed their custody arrangement

The 37-year-old reality star and her ex-husband Jay Cutler had previously had split care of Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and eight-year-old Saylor by looking after them on alternate weeks, but after splitting from Mark Estes, the jewellery designer admitted she is unsure she's got time to go looking for love again at the moment because she doesn't have as much time away from her children.

Speaking on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, she said: “I have no interest in getting back into the dating world right now. I also don’t know how much time I have for dating.

“When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that’s changed.”

While Kristin - whose marriage ended in 2020 - didn't go into detail about how the custody arrangement has changed, she admitted she is "really content" with her life as it is.

She added: “So I’m really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work.

“Happiness for me is peace and peace for me is making this home exactly how I want it. I’m a homebody — I really am.

"Being home and cooking and having friends over. Those things make me happy. Beyond that, I don’t really have a lot of time for anything else.”

Meanwhile, the former 'Hills' star suggested the age gap between her and 24-year-old Mark had led to the end of their relationship.

Reflecting on the recent end of their romance for the first time, she said: "It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened.

"He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience. I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that."