Kristin Cavallari is "on good terms" with Mark Estes.

Kristin Cavallari split from Mark Estes in September

The 37-year-old reality TV star and Mark recently reunited at a bar in Nashville, and an insider has now revealed that there's no lingering animosity between the celebrity duo, despite their break-up in September.

The source told PEOPLE: "Everyone's on good terms."

Kristin and Mark dated for seven months, and they were recently seen together at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse. The former couple were joined on their night out by Kaleb Winterburn, who stars alongside Mark in the music group Montana Boyz.

The evening was the first time Kristin and Mark have been spotted together since their split.

Despite this, Kristin recently revealed that she's "dipping [her] toe back in the dating pool".

The blonde beauty said on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "Here's my thing. I think I'm just so f****** over Hollywood in general.

"I'm having people reach out to me right now, and I've had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me ... But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people. Whereas three years ago, I would have been like, 'Okay. Yeah.'"

Kristin previously insisted that the 13-year age gap between herself and Mark wasn't an issue. But she's now keen to date someone her own age, and ideally, someone with a lower profile, too.

The 'Very Cavallari' star - who was married to former NFL player Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 - said: "I wouldn't say it's a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment. And, like, I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy."