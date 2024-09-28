Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes have split after seven months of dating.

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes split [Instagram]

The 37-year-old reality TV star and the 24-year-old Montana Boyz TikToker ended their brief romance recently, with Kristin telling podcast host Alex Cooper during her 'Unwell' tour stop in Austin, Texas, that the split was "fresh".

Kristin previously revealed that Mark first came to her attention in September 2023 when she was going through TikTok and she immediately thought he was "so hot".

Speaking on her 'Let’s Be Honest' podcast in March 2024, she said: "Back in like September, I’m scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz. So I go, ‘Holy s***-, who are these guys?' Because they’re so hot. Specifically this one, who I’m gonna refer to as Montana."

She then received a message from their account saying "I love you" and she invited them on to her podcast, where she immediately hit it off with Mark.

Kristin said: "That attraction was always there, but when I met him, I was like, he’s actually a really nice, good guy. He’s very sweet from the jump. He was so sweet to me.

"Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen. I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that. He is not a typical 24-year-old.

"I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older. Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like. I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. And I’m so wildly attracted to [Mark]. And I just think we have really hot sex.”

Kristin was previously married to former NFL player Jay Cutler for seven years before they separated in 2020.

She shares sons Camden and Jaxon as well as daughter Saylor with her former spouse.