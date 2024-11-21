Kristin Cavallari won't waste her time dating the wrong person.

Kristin Cavallari has opened up about her love life

The 37-year-old beauty - who split from TikTok star Mark Estes earlier this year - has revealed that she won't hesitate to end a relationship if she sees that it's not working.

Kristin said on the 'Let’s Be Honest' podcast: "Where I’m at in my life, if I feel one thing is wrong, is missing, I’m not wasting my time or my energy on someone."

The reality star has no interest in "playing a game" in her love life, and she's willing to be brutally honest with her partners.

She said: "I’d rather just be an adult and have an adult conversation, and be like, ‘Hey, here’s where I’m at,’ and just end things. So that’s done. And I do think if the right person came along, I would be ready to date, but I’m not actively looking to date right now."

The blonde beauty is determined to be decisive about her love life. But her ruthless attitude has already shocked some of her friends.

Kristin shared: "Even sometimes my friends are like, ‘Jesus. OK.' Like, there’s no chill. I’m like, ‘No, this isn’t working for me.'"

Meanwhile, Kristin recently admitted that she doesn't want to have another child.

The 'Very Cavallari' star - who already has Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - revealed that she wants her next boyfriend to have had a vasectomy.

She said on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "You wanna know what else is a deal breaker for me? I want someone who's had a vasectomy. I don't have to worry about any of that s***."