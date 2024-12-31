Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothee Chalamet has been "very easy".

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner started dating in 2023

The 27-year-old make-up mogul has been dating the Hollywood star since 2023 and they're both "committed to making it work".

A source told PEOPLE: "Her relationship with him is great and very easy.

"He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."

Kylie - who has Stormi, five, and Aire, two, with her ex-partner Travis Scott - has recently begun to integrate Timothee, 29, into her home life.

The actor is now considered to be "part of the family".

The insider shared: "They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family.

"It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now, though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'"

Meanwhile, Kylie previously insisted that she wants to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

The brunette beauty explained that in spite of her celebrity status, she actually prefers to spend time at home with her friends and family.

She told HommeGirls: "I value a lot of personal time.

"So, I usually have people over for dinner, or I go to someone’s house, or if we’re going out somewhere usually my friends come over and we get ready together."

Kylie admitted that she finds it tough to engage with fans while also retaining her privacy.

She said: "The internet is amazing because obviously that’s where I started my business. It’s been great for me to connect with my fans but now I think it’s about finding balance. There’s a dark side to it. It’s just about finding that balance."