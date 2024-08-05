Lady Gaga is "already thinking about wedding plans".

Lady Gaga could get married in Europe

The 38-year-old pop star recently revealed that she's engaged to Michael Polansky, and the loved-up couple are actually weighing up the idea of tying the knot in Europe.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Gaga and Michael are the happiest they've ever been. Michael has always known Gaga was the one. They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them."

Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - and Michael hope to get married "sooner than later".

The insider shared: "They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe. They'd love to get married sooner than later and both want to start a family."

Last month, a source revealed that Gaga was "happier than ever" after getting engaged.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It sounds cheesy to say she is happier than ever, but she really is.

"She was in a dark space before she met him but he has been a steady, reliable and loving presence in her life, something she hasn’t had for a long time.

"He isn’t in showbiz and isn’t fussed about all the glitz and glamour and that’s been monumental for Stefani."

Prior to that, Gaga performed at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The pop star sang 'Mon Truc En Plumes' on a set of stairs along the Seine River.

Gaga subsequently wrote on Instagram: "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre. (sic)"