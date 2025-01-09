Lauren Laverne has quit the 'BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show' after six years.

The 46-year-old presenter has announced her departure from the show with Nick Grimshaw - who has been filling in for her over the past four months after she confirmed her cancer diagnosis in August 2024 - becoming her replacement from February.

Lauren - who made the announcement on Thursday's (09.01.25) episode - said: "As listeners will know, I had a really tough 2024 and worried at times that I wouldn’t be able to return to the station I love so much.

"It has been a huge honour (and so much fun) to host the Breakfast Show for six wonderful years, but it is time to pass the baton on, and to set my alarm a little later.

"During my recovery I learned all over again about the power of music, the people you surround yourself with and the emotional support and joy radio can provide.

"I’m so grateful to be able to get back to doing what I love and sharing those things with our brilliant listeners every day.”

Instead of her early show, she will be returning to mid-mornings with a new weekend programme, including her regular features like Desert Island Disco and People's Playlist, plus live sessions.

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, added: “It really is wonderful news that Lauren is feeling better and is ready to return to 6 Music.

"Like our listeners, we have missed her enormously and we can’t wait to have her back on air.”

Nick, 40, described his period covering for Lauren as "the greatest four months", and he "can't wait to continue" to wake up the nation.

He said: "I want to say thank you to the listeners who’ve made me feel so welcome over the past few months and to Lauren’s fantastic team who have been imperative in making me so happy on air.

"6 Music is a precious place, a station I love, I’m honestly honoured to be asked to work there and can’t wait to continue supplying the best new music from the world’s most interesting artists."

In August, Lauren announced via social media that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

Alongside a selfie from her hospital bed, Lauren wrote on Instagram: "Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery."