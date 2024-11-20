Liam Payne’s funeral flowers paid tribute to one of his favourite hobbies.

The tragic One Direction singer – who fell to his death aged 31 in Argentina more than a month ago – was laid to rest on Wednesday (20.11.24), with one wreath set on a white stand spotted at the service in St Mary’s Church in Amersham, south-east England, in the shape of a bowling ball knocking over pins.

It was a nod to Liam’s lifelong love of bowling, with the singer spending his birthday in August on the lanes with his family and actress girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25 – only weeks before he plunged 45ft from the third floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, where he had been on holiday with the 25-year-old actress until she left two days before his passing to return to her home in the US.

Liam showed off his birthday celebrations on Snapchat, joking to his followers his security guard would be sacked if he beat him again bowling.

In a clip on the platform Liam also referred to his age by saying: “Nothing rhymes with 31” – with his girlfriend then asking if 31 was the “dirty” age.

Liam laughed as he replied: “No, it’s dirty 30 – I’ve surpassed that.”

A source told The Sun about the now-poignant birthday celebration: “Liam was with his mum in Manchester where they celebrated his birthday with family.

“They were still incredibly close and enjoyed spending time together bowling. Liam's family stayed with him for a few days at the Stock Exchange Hotel.

“It’s tragic to think that ended up being the last time they would celebrate his special day with him.”

Leading up to Liam’s death, Kate also shared a TikTok of the singer at a bowling alley, which she captioned: “He drags me to bowling at least four times a week.”

Liam was also a bowling fanatic during his time in One Direction, playing with his bandmate Harry Styles, 30, who was among the A-list mourners at the singer’s funeral.

Liam’s family released a statement after his death saying they were “heartbroken”.

They also described the pop star as a “kind, funny and brave soul”, adding: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”