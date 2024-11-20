Liam Payne’s funeral has sparked a flood of charity donations in his name.

The late singer, 31, whose balcony fall death in October shocked the world, was laid to rest on Wednesday (20.11.24), with the order of service at the ceremony stating any donations would go to London’s Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital to help build a new cancer treatment facility.

A friend has now told The Sun how news of his charitable nature has led to a huge amount of cash being given to good causes.

They said: “Generosity was Liam to a tee. His family knew that Liam cared greatly for others and, as painful as his death was, they know Liam would have taken a huge amount of pride in knowing that he was still able to help others.

"Large sums of money were donated to this in Liam’s name yesterday and it will help so many children.”

The section of the order of service referring to Liam’s final fundraiser said: “Thank you for your donation to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity in memory of our friend Liam Payne.

“Your donation today will continue Liam’s legacy by helping to build a brand new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“This incredible new building will help give seriously ill children childhoods that are fuller, funner and longer.”

Liam’s ex Cheryl, 41, who has his seven-year-old son Bear, was among the famous faces mourning him at his funeral.

His habit of secretly giving to charity emerged after his death, and included an £80,000 donation to a London food poverty charity during the Covid lockdowns.

The tragic One Direction singer gave the cash after becoming so moved by the plight of the poor during the pandemic he quietly volunteered at a food bank.

Liam also supported the Trussell charity’s food banks.

And he reportedly gave away £10,000 in one night of donating online to sick children, teens and young adults.

Liam was said to have been so moved by reading stories of stricken patients on GoFundMe pages he gave away the cash in a few hours.