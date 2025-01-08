Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend has returned to social media to share her and the singer’s “angel number”.

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend has returned to social media to share her and the singer’s ‘angel number’

Actress Kate Cassidy, 25, was left devastated when her former One Direction singer partner died aged 31 when he fell from the third-floor balcony of his room at the Casa Sur hotel in south America on 16 October after a drink and drugs binge.

She has now made a return to her Instagram page by posting a snap of herself in beige tracksuit bottoms emblazoned with a ‘444’ design.

The number has special meaning for her and Liam as it was their so-called angel number – a concept dating back to the Ancient Greeks who believed certain numbers and patterns carried mystical properties.

Referring to one of her friends, Kate captioned the image: “Ali found me these sweatpants yesterday.”

Adding a close-up image of the trousers, she also posted the message: “Love, support, guidance from your angels.”

The ‘444’ numbers are said to signify protection, encouragement and support.

Kate previously shared an image of a note in which Liam had written the numbers, which showed his obsession with angel numbers and “manifesting” destinies.

Her post comes after Liam’s cause of death was announced to be “polytrauma” – meaning he suffered multiple traumatic injuries to his body.

The late singer’s family are reported to “finally feel that justice is possible” after five people were charged over his death.

A friend of the late performer’s loved ones told The Sun: “It’s been a very difficult Christmas for them but they now just want justice for their son.

“Finally, after a horrific couple of months, there is a feeling like this could be possible.”

Liam’s manager – as well as the manager of the Casa Sur Hotel and its head of reception – have been charged with negligent homicide and face up to five years in prison if convicted.