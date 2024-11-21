Liam Payne’s “legacy” of kindness has been honoured by one of the planet’s most famous children’s hospitals.

The late singer, 31, whose balcony fall death in October shocked the world, was laid to rest on Wednesday (20.11.24) – with the order of service at the ceremony stating any donations would go to London’s Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital to help build a new cancer treatment facility.

A fundraising page for the world-class facility has now been set up in Liam's memory, along with a tribute referencing how he spent his final years secretly donating to good causes supporting ill children.

The message on the page echoes the one in the order of service issued at Liam’s funeral, and states: “Your donation today will continue Liam’s legacy by helping to build a brand-new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“This incredible new facility will help give seriously ill children childhoods that are fuller, funner and longer.”

It was reported by Mail Online Rev Jonny Rapson, who led Liam’s funeral, told mourners during the private service: “We will continue to hold Liam, his family and his loved ones in our prayers on what must have been a very difficult day.”

Liam was also hailed as the “dad” of One Direction after his final farewell.

A friend told The Sun after his former 1D bandmates Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, also 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, reunited for his funeral: “No one knows what it was like to be in One Direction like these five men.

“They may not have been in contact all the time but the bond they share is unbreakable.

“Liam was the ‘dad’ of the band, always speaking up when the others needed him to.

“Harry, Louis, Zayn and Niall are all now having to navigate a path none of them ever thought they would go down. They were all there yesterday to support Liam’s family and one another.”

The Sun reported a wake was held near Liam’s funeral, where stories and memories were shared about the singer.

A friend added to the publication: “Life will, as it always does, continue.

“But for the people in Liam’s life, the people who loved him, they now face a long road ahead.”

Also at Liam’s funeral were ‘The X Factor’ mogul Simon Cowell, 65, and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, 41, who was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018 and has his seven-year-old son Bear.