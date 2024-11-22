Lily-Rose Depp feels like people have always been "ready to see [her] fail".

Lily-Rose Depp wants to prove people wrong

The 'Nosferatu' actress - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - is determined to work as hard as she can to prove people wrong and show that she deserves to be successful in her own right.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: “I feel like people have been ready to see me fail, in a way, since I was a kid.

“That has made me only want to work harder and prove people wrong. Not in a vindictive way at all, but just in a sense of, like, fuel to my fire. I do want to prove that I’m a hard worker and I’m not here for anything else but to work hard.

"But Rob [Eggers, 'Nosferatu' director] was one of my bucket list directors. I didn’t think I would get to work with him so soon, so early in my career.”

The 25-year-old actress noted she is used to the pressure because of the work of her "incredible" parents.

She said: “Both of my parents are these incredible artists and I have grown up with that.

“Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity in this world, has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons or that you don’t deserve to be here. You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, ‘This isn’t fair!’ or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can.' "

And Lily-Rose doesn't care if people "still want to talk s***" about her because she loves acting so much.

However, the 'Idol' star confessed to feeling imposter syndrome while shooting 'Nosferatu' opposite Bill Skarskgard as the titular vampire.

She added: “Getting to a place where I felt confident enough within myself to be like, ‘I can do this and I am here for a reason,’ I definitely have struggled with that.

“Humility is incredibly important, especially in this business. In a way, I always want to feel like I’m just starting out and like I still have so much to learn — which is how I do feel.”