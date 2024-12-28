Lindsay Arnold has gifted herself a breast augmentation for Christmas.

Lindsay Arnold is set to undergo a breast augmentation

The 30-year-old dancer - who is best known for appearing on 'Dancing With The Stars' - has revealed via social media that she's feeling "excited" about the change, although she's still feels anxious about undergoing the procedure.

The TV star said in a new TikTok video: "My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a breast augmentation.

"Guys, I’m freaking out. I’m freaking out okay, but I’m also so excited."

Lindsay will turn 31 in January and she plans to undergo the surgery "a little over two weeks" after she and her husband, Samuel Cusick, celebrate her 31st birthday in Mexico.

Lindsay - who has also appeared on 'So You Think You Can Dance' - conceded that the procedure is "kinda scary".

She shared: "I am also getting a lift. So it’s gonna be a lift and augmentation. I’m very excited, but I’m not going to lie, like it is kinda scary."

Lindsay - who has been married to Samuel since 2015 - is also fully aware that she will "have to live" with her decision.

She said: "It’s just like - so many decisions. And it's hard [because] you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices. So I’m hoping that I make the right decision."

Lindsay has "always wanted" to have a breast augmentation - but she's conscious that there are "mixed opinions on this type of thing".

The professional dancer explained: "It's something that I knew I always wanted to do ... I know there’s mixed opinions on this type of thing, and so I get it. If it’s not for you, it’s not for you."