Lisa Ann Walter hasn't celebrated Valentine's Day since she discovered her ex-husband was cheating on her.

The 61-year-old actress has Spencer and Simon, both 24, with her former husband - whose name she has never revealed publicly - but admitted that she ended up "crawling back" to him for a period of time despite his infidelity because she ended up pregnant with her twins.

Speaking on 'Sherri', she explained: "I don't have a [Valentine's] this year. Remember the twins' dad? So, when we first got back together...we broke up for a little bit because I knew he was cheating, so I went away. And then we got back together because my dad died and he snatched me back up again.

"On Valentine's Day, we got together. And then, there was a stripper on his front lawn who he had also been dating at the same time.

"My shameful secret is that, I wound up, I didn't realise that I had gotten pregnant that night - with twins. And I wound up staying away for five months and then he crawled back and begged for my forgiveness so we got back together.

"But I have not celebrated Valentine's Day since. I didn't know I was gonna tell the truth here today!"

The 'Parent Trap' star was initially married to Sam Baum - with whom she has Jordan, 36, and 32-year-old Delia -throughout the 1990s but even after two divorces, she admitted that she is still open to the idea of a new relationship if it comes along.

She said: "If a relationship comes now, I am all for it. I'm not done with it, I love love. I believe in it. I still love my first ex-husband! "I am a big fan of romance and love and of people finding each other. Whatever way that happens for me, great. And if not, I got girlfriends!"