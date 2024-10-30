Lisa Kudrow has remembered Teri Garr as a "comedic acting genius".

Stars have paid tribute to Teri Garr

The 61-year-old actress feels "so lucky and grateful" that she got to share the screen with the 'Tootsie' star - who passed away on Tuesday (29.10.24) aged 79 after battling multiple sclerosis (MS) - when she made three guest appearances in 'Friends', playing Phoebe Abbott, the biological mother of Lisa's alter ego Phoebe Buffay.

Lisa told People magazine: "Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me and I know I’m not alone in that.

"I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with Teri Garr."

Meanwhile, David Letterman took to Instagram to share a clip of him introducing the actress on his talk show, one of her many appearances over the years, and said he felt "lucky" to have known her.

He captioned the post: “Teri Garr’s many appearances on Late Night gave it a cachet and importance not possible without her. She was a first class actor and comedian and a lovely human being. A bright star and a real friend to the show. I was lucky to know her. She elevated all, and I’m sad she is gone."

The Monkees' Mickey Dolenz shared a black and white image of him and Teri working together as he praised her "charming talent".

He wrote: "I had the pleasure of working briefly with Teri in the movie, “Head” and always remembered her infectious smile and charisma. A charming talent and now a sad loss."

Steve Martin shared a portrait photo of the 'Mr. Mom' actress and simply captioned his Instagram post: "Loved her so much."

Heidi Schaeffer, the actress' publicist, confirmed the news of the 'Conversation' actress' passing to People magazine, telling the outlet she was "surrounded by family and friends" when she died.