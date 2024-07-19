Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her second child.

Lottie Tomlinson pregnant with second child [Instagram]

The 25-year-old influencer and her fiancé Lewis Burton - who welcomed son Lucky in August 2022 - have revealed that they will expand their family in 2025.

Lottie - whose brother is singer Louis Tomlinson - shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "our little family is growing we feel so excited and blessed that another beautiful baby is joining us in Jan 2025."

She later added a picture on Instagram stories and wrote: "So excited that I can now share my little bump.

"We are so excited that baby number 2 is coming I can't even explain."

Lottie and Lewis got engaged in November 2023 after three years of dating.

The pair first confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after reportedly bonding over their shared grief.

Lewis' girlfriend Caroline Flack died by suicide in February 2020, while Lottie lost her sister Félicité, 18, to an accidental drug overdose in 2019 and her mother Johannah Deakin to leukaemia in 2016, at the age of just 43.

Lottie and Lewis are said to have grown close following a house party in May 2020 hosted by Caroline's close friend Lou Teasdale, to mark three months since her passing.

A source told MailOnline at the time: "Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending time together at a party at Lou's house.

"They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn't gone unnoticed by mutual pals.

"Not all of Caroline's friends are happy with how the situation appears to be developing but can understand that both Lottie and Lewis have been there for each other as a shoulder to cry on."