Luke Evans tried to be the "best f****** Jehovah's Witness they'd ever had" to make it easier to leave.

Luke Evans reflects on Jehovah's Witness escape

The 45-year-old actor grew up a member of the Christian denomination - which is known for its evangelism and beliefs including objections to homosexuality - and even as a youngster he'd heard about people being "disfellowshipped" and "cut off" from their families if they left the church.

Speaking on the 'Great Company with Jamie Laing' podcast, Luke said: "I remember at 12 years old going, 'I have to make a plan, because I know this isn't going to change'. And I knew at 16 I was going to leave home, and I did.

"I made a plan, and until then, I was just going to throw myself into the religion and be the best f****** Jehovah's Witness they'd ever had, so that when I left, they'd be like, 'oh God, he was the best one we've ever had'.

"So I did. I threw myself into the religion. I did everything they wanted me to do. And then, and then I slowly just distanced myself and got to 16, and then I left, left home and started another life."

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor's parents had found their faith as teenagers, and Luke admitted it was "very difficult" to leave.

He recalled: "It wasn't like, 'Nope, we're just going to be in your life'. It was not easy. It was just not easy.

"It wasn't something that we could - it was even cloak and dagger for a while when we would meet, because they were just like the CIA or something, just keeping an eye on us all the time.

"Even when I moved to London - I was disfellowshipped six years after I left the religion. I thought I'd move to London and get away from it all and not bring any reproach."

Until then, he and his parents were able to openly stay in touch, but it became more of a struggle after that moment.

While Luke respect his parents' faith and their beliefs, he pointed out that it wasn't his choice to become a Jehovah's Witness.

He said: "I don't really have a choice whether I wanted to be a Witness or not. And because of who I am, I lost everyone except my mom and dad.

"They have managed to find a way where they love their God, they love their religion, they respect what they do, but they also have a child who they love and cherish, as do I them."

'Great Company with Jamie Laing' is available on all podcast providers.