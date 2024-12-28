Lulu would rather “reinvent” herself than make New Year’s resolutions.

Lulu doesn't make New Year's resolutions

The 76-year-old singer refuses to have any regrets about the decisions she's made and would rather “live in the moment” than make pledges to change over the year ahead.

She recently told My Weekly magazine: “Life is about constantly reinventing yourself rather than making resolutions.

“My resolution is to take each day as it comes and live in the moment.

“I’m not the kind of person who looks back and I don’t deal in regrets. There’s no point.

“You could say, ‘I should have had long hair instead of short hair’. But so what? It’s not important.”

The ‘Shout’ hitmaker refuses to spend time worrying about the things she doesn’t have or what has gone wrong in her life.

She continued: “I’ve had setbacks but I don’t believe in giving up.

“It’s important to stay strong and keep moving forward.

“What is important is now and how you live your life.

“I’m just grateful for what I have. I’m not worried by what I don’t have or what I didn’t get. What I didn’t do.

“Just be grateful and see the joy.”

Meanwhile, 2025 could see Lulu’s life in the spotlight via a movie.

She said: “So, someone’s talking about making a film and I go, ‘What me?’ I don’t really look at myself as something that special.

“I look at myself as a workhorse, I suppose. It’s a job and I get on with it.

“But then people suggest things, ‘Your story could be a movie’. I shouldn’t be talking about this because nothing’s confirmed.

“But then I look at all the things that have happened to me and I’m still here. And I look back and say, ‘That’s some career you’ve had.’ "