Machine Gun Kelly blew $50,000 gambling in Las Vegas.

The rapper, 34, who says he has been sober for a year after secretly checking into a rehab facility – and who has been going through ups and downs in his relationship with his 38-year-old actress girlfriend Megan Fox – made the admission while performing alongside singer Jelly Roll, 39, during the country star’s opening set for Morgan Wallen at the Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

MGK – born Colson Baker – told fans about dropping a fortune: “I lost $50,000 on the blackjack table tonight.”

The performer, said to be worth $25 million, then jokingly asked the crowd for help, saying in a video shot by a fan: “I need you all to go stream ‘Lonely Road’ and make that money back.”

MGK then joined Jelly – real name Jason Bradley DeFord – for a rendition of their ‘Lonely Road’ track along with a duet of Jelly’s ‘Need a Favor’.

The singer also told fans at their gig: “I love you all. Thank you Jelly for having me.”

Jelly said: “Make some noise for one of my best friends, MGK. Thank you for coming, baby. I love you, Bubba. I love you so much, Bubba.”

The pair’s ‘Lonely Road’ is a take on John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ classic, which was released on 26 July, with the song reaching No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

MGK announced the sing’s release in a post showing him with Jelly on Instagram alongside the caption: “Jelly you are living breathing bada** and a kindred soul who has shown me the path of redemption and what it looks like to believe in yourself against all odds.

“From us beefing 12 years ago, and fast forward to us putting out what I believe will be the biggest hit of our careers yet I’m proud to call you my brother and life feels better knowing you got my back.”

MGK recently told Jelly’s 44-year-old wife Bunnie Xo – real name Alisa DeFord – on her ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast he is “completely sober” from “everything”.

He said: “I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab.”