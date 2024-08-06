Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have invested in Krept's Nala's Baby skincare range.

The Premier League footballers, along with Marcu's mother Melanie, have decided to team up with the British brand - which was launched in Sainsbury's last weekend - that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic by rapper Krept.

Speaking on the deal, Man United star Jadon said: “I’m proud to get behind and show support for a brand that’s offering a much-needed hand to parents who want the best for their children.”

Krept - who is best known as part of the rap duo Krept and Konan - named the brand after his daughter Nala, four, model Sasha Ellese.

The sports star - who has a two-year-old daughter from a previous relationship but has never disclosed the name of his little girl to the public - noted that he has a "shared vision" with the brand and is such a fan of it that he uses it himself.

He said: "We have a shared vision in bringing clean, responsible skincare to families nationwide – and I even use it on myself."

Currently valued at £17 million, Nala's Baby has been awarded multiple industry accolades including the Mother Baby Gold Award for the Best Baby Skincare Range for two years in a row.

The brand has expanded from its initial launch launching in Boots to being stocked in major supermarkets nationwide and developed its range from eight products to 19.

What's more, the company has also enlisted a host of financial backing from high-profile figures across the sport, music and fashion industry, and increased its sales three-fold.

Other sports stars including Anthony Joshua, Jourdan Dunn and Yung Filly have also given the company their financial baking in recent times.

The accessibly priced Nala’s Baby range has been scientifically developed especially for newborns upwards and includes Body Wash Shampoo, Bubble Bath, Conditioner, Body Lotion, Nighttime Oil and Body Butter. All products are proudly dermatologically approved, paediatrician approved, cruelty-free, vegan, tear-free, fully recyclable and made in Britain.

Nala's Baby products are available to purchase at https://nalasbaby.com/ and the following stockists: Boots, Amazon, Tesco, Morrisons, Ocado, Whole Foods and Sainsburys