Maria Shriver has branded the Palisades fire in Los Angeles “heartbreaking” and “devastating”.

Maria Shriver has branded the Palisades fire in Los Angeles ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘devastating’

The former first lady of California, 69, who was previously married to ex-governor of the state Arnold Schwarzenegger, 77, made the statement as she shared a poignant video of the devastation caused by the inferno that laid waste to her luxury, celebrity-filled neighbourhood.

She said on Instagram: “Heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief. Everything is gone.

“Our neighbourhood, our restaurants. All our friends have lost everything. We have evacuated, but are safe. But people have lost everything.”

The video posted by Maria was taken by CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti.

Maria added: “The firefighters have and are doing their best, but this fire is massive and out of control, and now there are multiple fires burning across Los Angeles.

“We in this city will put our arms around one another.”

Maria also urged residents to “stay safe” and allow firefighters to do their jobs.

Around 30,000 Los Angeles residents, including a string of celebrities, were forced to evacuate their estates after a series of fires broke out in Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas on Tuesday (07.01.25.)

The Palisades fire erupted around 10.30am local time and has since ripped through 11,802 acres.

Among the celebrities who have lost their homes are reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, whose mansion in the Palisades burned to the ground.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, Eugene Levy and Mandy Moore also fled their homes.

According to California governor Gavin Newsom, fire season – which isn’t “traditionally” at this time of year – has become “year-round in the state of California”.

Scientists will take time to assess the role climate change may have played in the blaze, which could include drying out land or decreasing wind speeds.

Scientists at World Weather Attribution have noted climate change increases hot, dry weather in the US which leaves vegetation parched and creates fuel for wildfires.