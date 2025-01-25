Marilyn Manson is "very pleased" he will not be facing charges of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Marilyn Manson won't be charged

The 56-year-old rocker - whose real name is Brian Warner - had been accused by a dozen women of sexual misconduct but on Friday (24.01.25), Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced his office will not be pursuing charges following a four-year investigation as they "cannot prove" the abuse allegations "beyond a reasonable doubt" and other claims exceeded the statute of limitations.

The DA said in a statement: “We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We recognise and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience with the investigation.

"While we are unable to bring charges in this matter, we recognise that the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault."

Following the announcement, the 'Beautiful People' rocker's attorney, Howard King, declared the star was "very pleased" with the news.

He said in a statement: "We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start - Brian Warner is innocent."

Manson's former fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, is one of the women who had accused the 56-year-old rocker of sexual assault insisted there shouldn't be an "expiration date" when it comes to allegations of violent crime, but stressed she is "proud" of all the accusers for speaking out.

The 'Westworld' star - who helped create the 2019 Phoenix Act, which extends the time domestic violence victims have to come forward - wrote on her private Instagram account: "My lawyer and I were advised by the Deputy District Attorneys and the Sheriff deputies who investigated the case that there was compelling evidence to support our claims, but that the statute of limitations prevents many of those crimes from being prosecuted.

"We always knew that the statute of limitations would be a barrier, which is why we created the Phoenix Act so that other victims wouldn't have to experience this outcome.

"Unfortunately, the Phoenix Act cannot help in cases which occurred before it was passed, but I hope this shines a light on why it's so important to advocate for better laws.

"Evidence of violent crimes should not have an expiration date.

"I am grateful for the work law enforcement has done, and I am endlessly proud of all the survivors who risked everything to protect others by speaking the truth."