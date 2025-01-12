Mark Hamill's house has "amazingly" survived the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 'Star Wars' legend, his wife Marilou York and their dog Trixie were forced to flee their home and stay with daughter Chelsea in Hollywood earlier this week as the blazes took hold but the 73-year-old actor has now thanked fans for their messages of support and revealed his home is still intact, despite the flames sweeping through his neighbourood.

Sharing a photo that showed some houses intact and others impacted by the photo, Mark wrote on Instagram: "Thanks to all who were concerned if our house survived the fires. Amazingly enough... it did. My heart goes out to everyone who weren’t as fortunate, not only in my neighborhood, but all of Los Angeles. Together, we will get through this! [red heart emoji] -mh (sic)"

A number of Mark's famous friends and colleagues expressed their relief at his good news.

'LEGO Star Wars' voice actress Shelby Young commented on his post: "Mark, I'm so happy for you and yours.

"It’s wonderful to see any bit of good news during all of this so thank you very much for sharing [heart emoji]. (sic)"

And 'The Mandalorian' actress Misty Rojas wrote: "I’m glad your house survived!

"We WILL get through this together! Just did a sandwich run for volunteers at the Culver City YMCA.[heart emoji] (sic)"

On Friday (10.01.24), the 'Wild Robot' star admitted he was "in shock" about the extent of the fires and was finding the tragedy "hard to process".

Alongside an aerial photo of the city with patches of fire clearly visible, he wrote: "Hard to process the devastation I’ve witnessed in the last two days. Still in a state of shock for those who have lost so much in such a short period of time. #NoWords [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

The day before, he humorously tried to keep people amused amid the "hideous reality".

Alongside a photo of him on set, he wrote: "In an effort to ignore the hideous reality we are all facing, here’s a picture of me as a cowboy for no apparent reason."