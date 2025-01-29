Lana Condor loves married life.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre tied the knot in 2024

The 27-year-old actress married actor Anthony De La Torre in 2024, and Lana is convinced that she's found her "dream husband".

Lana - who started dating Anthony back in 2015, after they met at an Emmy Awards party - told 'Extra': "It's the best, I love it.

"We've been together for so long, but yeah, I got married in October and I am so happy and he is everything to me. I'm just really grateful that I have my dream husband."

Lana stars in the new action-thriller film 'Valiant One' - which centres on a group of soldiers who are trying to escape North Korea - and the actress admits that the movie means a lot to her.

She said: "I also come from a military family and I have friends who have served and are serving and so I am constantly - outside of just this film - I’m very conscious of the fact that I get to do what I do because the men and women who serve this country protect us and our rights to be able to do things like play pretend for a living. So there was a real want to honour everybody across the board who serves this country."

What's more, Lana feels she's gone outside of her "comfort zone" to star in the new movie.

She said: "I had just finished doing three rom-coms and I really wanted to push myself … out of my comfort zone, and I wanted to try something that might honestly seem so deeply unexpected to the public.

"I wanted to prove to myself that I have more to give and more sides of myself as an actor that I don't necessarily think I had shown previously."