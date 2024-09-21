AJ McLean has his “fingers crossed” he can get back together with his estranged wife.

AJ McLean has his ‘fingers crossed’ he can get back together with his estranged wife

The Backstreet Boys singer, 46, and Rochelle DeAnna McLean, 42, announced in a joint statement in January they had called it quits on their relationship after a temporary separation they started in March 2023.

But AJ – who married Rochelle in Los Angeles in December 2011, and with whom he has children Elliott, 11, and seven-year-old Lyric – has now told People about his hopes they can reunite: “We’re co-parenting our kids the best we can, and everyone's really having a good time.

“We still spend as much time together as a family as possible, and who knows what the future holds, but secretly, but not secretly, my fingers are crossed (for a reconciliation.)

When asked if he meant he would like to get back together with Rochelle, he replied: “Oh yeah.”

AJ went on: “We are the best of friends, and honestly, we’re in the best place I think we’ve ever been.

“We love each other and that’s never going to change.”

The exes said in their January statement: “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now.

“While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.

“Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter.

“We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time.”

AJ also said he has no interest in dating, adding: “I'm too busy anyways. I got no time for that.”

The devoted father e recently posted an Instagram tribute to his girl Elliott after she graduated from elementary school in June.

He said in his message he was “proud of my kids each and every day” and added the big day was a “new beginning” and a “new journey for my oldest daughter”.