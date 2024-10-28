Meryl Streep had "tears in her eyes" as she thanked 'Only Murders in the Building' showrunner John Hoffman for giving her the opportunity to act out romantic scenes at her age.

Meryl Street struggled to hold back the tears as she told John Hoffman how much it meant to her to land an on-screen romance at her age

The 75-year-old actress' character Loretta Durkin made her debut in season three of the hit Hulu show and enjoys a romance with 74-year-old Martin Short‘s alter ego Oliver Putnam, and, according to the executive producer, the 'Devil Wears Prada' star didn't think she would ever get the "chance" to have an on-screen romance in her 70s.

Speaking to Decider, John recalled: “I remember one night we were shooting on the ferry in Episode 5 of Season 3. We shot until about 2 in the morning on the most gorgeous night in Manhattan.

“I got off to gangplank there and Meryl was waiting and she had tears in her eyes and she said, ‘I just had to wait here for you to get off the boat to say thank you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and she said, ‘I just got to play a scene I really thought that the likes of which I wouldn’t have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it’s just the greatest thing ever.'”

The screenwriter went on to praise the pair for the "magic" they "create together".

He continued: “And I felt, of course, like the luckiest guy in the world to have her anywhere near a set that I was near. So that felt like one of the most gratifying things. And I kept on thinking like, ‘I hope the world falls in love with this couple the way we all are.’ And that is so due to the magic that they create together.”

The season four finale airs on October 29, and it's anticipated that the couple will walk down the aisle.

John added of their special spark: “You know, it is one of the most unexpected turns, but I remember thinking, like ‘God'.

“As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty and as I watched the two of them work together in Season 3, I just — it was unbelievable. We were laughing our heads off and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way.”